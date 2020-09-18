Blooming Grove's Lady Lions are having a solid season, but ran into some tough luck over the past week.
Audrey Grant had a tremendous match in a loss to Rice last Friday when she led the Lady Lions with 16 kills, five blocks,19 digs and a whopping seven aces from the service line. Mason Williams also had a big night at the net with 11 kills and four blocks.
Kamryn Brown came up with 19 digs against Rice and also slammed home six kills. Audrey Miles also had a big night on defense, diving for 18 digs and Emma Haden had 11 digs in the five-set match.
The Lady Lions ran into first-place Scurry-Rosser Tuesday in another district match and played well in a loss. Grant and Williams had six kills each and scored on a block against Scurry to lead BG. Miles led the defense with 14 digs and Haden was strong again with six digs.
