First-year coach Leah Burnett did a fantastic job lifting the Blooming Grove volleyball program this season, and that was more than evident all year long, and especially in the Lady Lions' final match of the season.
Burnett's kids had lost earlier in the week to Malakoff, a power team that's headed to the playoffs, but came back and beat the same Malakoff team a few days later in their final match of the season.
"Man, did we regroup," said Burnett, who taught the BG girls technique and gave them an education in confidence this season, turning the culture around in volleyball.
"The girls played a fantastic match against Malakoff tonight, a match that had to be rescheduled due to COVID, and we came out on top in four games, 25-20, 20-25, 28-26, and 25-15,'' she said.
"We had a rough start getting down 0-8 in the first game, but they never quit and they dug themselves out of that hole to win it (25-20)," Burnett said. "They had confidence in each other and played hard with much more consistency.".
The Lady Lions saw players step up all over the court -- and put on a defensive clinic, stopping and saving shot after shot by Malakoff.
Audrey Grant, who has been a leader all season for Blooming Grove, led the way at the net again, slamming home 14 kills past the taller Malakoff squad. Grant also scored on eight blocks, sending back would-be-kills and stunning Malakoff's front line. And Grant scrambled to save 16 digs while also scoring with an ace from the service line.
Kamryn Brown had a huge game, nailing eight kills and coming through with 14 assist kills while saving 20 digs. She also had two blocks and an ace.
Mason Williams had seven kills and five blocks to lift Blooming Grove, and dove for four digs on defense. Titerria Pyburn had six kills and came through with nine digs.
Blooming Grove won the match with some sizzling play at the net and some hustling, big-time plays on defense, where Audrey Miles led the way with a whopping 50 digs and Bailee Williams came up with 30 digs to go along with two aces.
Makenzie Black had 13 digs, five kills, two aces and a block, and Emma Haden had 19 digs and 17 assist kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.