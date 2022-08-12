Blooming Grove's Lady Lions are off to a fast start under new coach George Hamilton.
The Lady Lions opened their season this week with a tough four-set victory over Italy, winning 25-19, 25-10, 24-26, 25-16.
Audrey Grant led the way with 15 kills, six aces, and two blocks and Mason Williams had eight kills -- if you're BG fan you know that Grant and Williams made up the left side of BG's infield in the spring and helped the softball team have such a big season. They were both All-Golden Circle softball players.
Brooke McCoy (a Golden Circle newcomer of the Year in softball) had a big night against Italy. Brooke had seven kills, five aces and a block, and Alyssa Stout made it all happen for the Lady Lions, handing out a whopping 29 assists to go along with seven aces.
