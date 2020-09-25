Blooming Grove's Lady Lions nailed down their first victory in district Tuesday night with a thrilling five-set win over Kemp, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 15-6.
Mason Williams had an outstanding match with 14 kills and two blocks and Audrey Grant, who is having a tremendous season, had another big night, finishing the match with 17 kills, 23 digs and three blocks.
Emma Haden also had a great match utilizing her position as a front row setter and getting eight kills as well as 27 digs. Titerria Pyburn had five kills and nine digs and Kamryn Brown had three kills, three aces, and 21 digs. Audrey Miles led the defense with 33 digs and nailed three aces, and Bailee Williams had 25 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.