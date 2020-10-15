It came down to a deuce decision in extra play Tuesday night for the Blooming Grove Lady Lions, who have played well all season.
The Lady Lions lost five see-saw sets to Palmer, which won the final set 17-15.
The BG girls, who are the most improved team in the Golden Circle, battled all night in the tense match that went back-and-forth, 21-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 17-15.
"We lost a nail biter in five games," Blooming Grove coach Leah Burnett said. "We had a few mental errors that should have put us in the win column.
"I am very proud of how these girls have started to come together and play as a team and really stepped up their hustle play.''
Audrey Grant and Mason Williams both had 14 kills to lead BG at the net. Mason had 3 blocks and Audrey also had 4 blocks, 6 aces and 27 digs.
Bailee Williams had 28 digs and an ace and Audrey Miles had 29 digs and an ace. Kamryn Brown had 2 aces, 2 blocks, 4 kills, 8 digs and 8 assist kills. Emma Haden had 2 aces, 3 kills, 12 assist kills and 20 digs.
