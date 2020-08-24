Blooming Grove has been rolling and was unbeaten at 3-0 before running into a talented team from Teague Friday night.
The Lady Lions are now 3-1 after a tough three-set loss. BG was led by Audrey Grant, who got the Lady Lions rolling with six kills and five digs, and libero Audrey Miles had five digs to lead the defense. Bailee Williams had three digs.
Kamryn Brown had two kills and three digs and Katie Wigington had two kills. Becca Praytor and Mason Williams had one kill apiece.
"We saw a different speed of the game against a very aggressive team and that gave us a bit of a shock," said Blooming Grove coach Leah Burnett. "We were plagued by errors that we couldn't recover from."
Still, the Lady Lions are off to a great start and the non-district loss doesn't affect their goal of reaching the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.