Blooming Grove's Lady Lions lost a close match to Palmer in four sets Friday, t 16-25, 25-23, 15-25, 22-25.
"We shook up our lineup a bit and played better but still couldn't overcome our errors," said BG coach Leah Burnett, who has made a big impact on the volleyball program in the Grove. "Audrey Miles had a good defensive game with 32 digs and 2 aces. Audrey Grant had 7 aces, 3 blocks, 14 digs and 11 kills and Kamryn Brown had 13 digs and Bailee Williams had 3 aces and 10 digs."
