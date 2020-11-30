Mildred had another solid season and Blooming Grove and Rice saw their programs make big strides this year on the volleyball court.
The end result came when several players from these three Golden Circle schools earned post-season honors on the District 18-3A All-District volleyball team both on the court and in the classroom, where 14 players were named to the 18-3A All-Academic team, including four young ladies from Blooming Grove who earned All-State Academic honors.
Blooming Grove's Emma Haden not only was honored on the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association's 3A All-State Academic team, but she was chosen as an Elite All-State scholar, one of only 11 girls to receive that honor from all six classes (1A through 6A) in the entire state.
Blooming Grove's Audrey Miles was named to the THSCA's second-team and Becca Payton and Katie Wiginton were named to the All-State Academic team's Honorable Mention list.
Kamryn Brown, Haden, Miles, Payton and Wiginton were named to the 18-3A All-Academic team.
Blooming Grove's Lady Lions, who showed dramatic improvement on the court under first-year coach Leah Burnett, were led by sophomore Audrey Grant, who earned the 18-3A Hitter of the Year award.
Mason Williams, a sophomore, was named to the 18-3A second-team and Miles and Brown earned Honorable Mention honors. Miles is the only senior in the group as Blooming Grove returns a solid team for 2021.
Rice coach Leeza Robinson saw her team make huge improvements on the court as well. The team emerged as a competitive force in the district and freshman Saniya Burks led the way with an impact season at the net, where she blistered teams with powerful kills.
Burks was named the 18-3A Newcomer of the Year. Rice also had four players named to the 18-3A Honorable Mention list as Genesis Mendez, Jonisa Espinosa, Hannah Harwell and Alexis Davis all earned honors.
Rice had five players earn 18-3A All-Academic honors as Aailyah Nezar, Burks, Davis, Harwell and Mendez made the team.
Mildred had another solid season and several players had big year's on the court. Bailey Burks, Mildred's dynamo who does a little of everything for the Lady Eagles, led the way and earned 18-3A first-team honors.
Kenli Dalton, who was one of the assists leaders in the Golden Circle and in the district, was named to the second-team along with Amy Adamson, who had another big season at the net.
Hannah Middleton, Kylie McCaleb, Arianna Neason and Kacey White were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Mason Ivie, Brea Holmes, Kelsey Newland and Payton Dickerson earned All-District Academic honors.
