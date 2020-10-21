Blooming Grove's Lady Lions lost a tough match to playoff-bound Malakoff on Tuesday night, showing once again how much fight this young BG team has had all season.
They battled Malakoff's tall and talented team all night in the four-set match, 19-25, 25-18, 14-25, 18-25.
"We just couldn't quite get our fire started tonight," said Blooming Grove coach Leah Burnett, who has done an outstanding job in her first season.
Audrey Grant had an amazing match, drilling 15 kills and scrambling for 15 digs on defense to go along with three blocks and two aces as she did a little of everything.
Mason William's had six kills and two blocks, and Titerria Pyburn had four kills and six digs. Audrey Miles was flying all over the court all night and finished with a mind-boggling 31 digs to go along with three aces. Bailee Williams had 20 digs and an ace.
Makenzie Black had two aces and two digs, and Emma Haden had two kills and eight digs and 14 assist kills. Kamryn Brown had six kills, 16 digs, one ace and 14 assist kills.
Friday's game against Malakoff has been moved to Thursday due to referee scheduling difficulties.
