Blooming Grove's Lady Lions played well in a tough loss to Avalon Tuesday night, losing in three sets on a night when BG just fell short against a talented Avalon program.
"We just couldn't seem to get in a rhythm tonight," said Blooming Grove coach Leah Burnett, who has turned the program around with a group of kids who have emerged this season. "We had some good things and some untimely errors that Avalon capitalized on."
Audrey Miles had a good night in the backcourt with five digs and an ace as did Bailee Williams, who had four digs and four aces.
Audrey Grant led Blooming Grove at the net, nailing five kills and two blocks, and she also had an ace. Mason Williams had a block and two kills, Kamryn Brown scored three kills and an ace and Titierra Pyburn had a kill.
