Blooming Grove's Lady Lions played exceptionally well against Scurry-Rosser's powerhouse team that leads the district race.
The Lady Lions lost the match, 15-25, 14-25, 18-25, but the kids from the Grove, who are arguably the most improved team in the Golden Circle this year, battled the top team in the district.
"We played a great game with Scurry-Rosser even though we lost in three. I don't think the score reflected how well we played with them," said Blooming Grove coach Leah Burnett.
"Audrey Grant shot down their middle hits with 8 blocks, 8 kills and 7 digs. Audrey miles picked up the back court with 21 digs and Kamryn brown had 3 kills and 17 digs. I am very proud of how well they played together tonight."
