Blooming Grove's new coach Makayla Good has her Lady Lions on the move, and the Grove girls won again Tuesday, sweeping Avalon on a night when everyone contributed.
The Lady Lions won the match 25-14, 25-19 and 25-17 as they combined to nail 31 kills and land 11 aces in the sweep.
Audrey Grant led the way with nine kills, eight digs, two aces and a block and Kamryn Brown did a little of everything, slamming home five kills, handing out a team-high 11 assists and diving for six digs.
Mason Williams had another big night, nailing six kills to go along with three aces from the service line while coming up with seven digs. Mackenzie Black led the defense with 10 digs.
Mollie Giron had nine assists, two aces, one dig and one ace in an all-around performance and Kinley Skains had two aces for BG.
Brooke McGraw had five kills and two blocks, Janey McGraw came through with four kills
