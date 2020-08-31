Blooming Grove put another mark in the win column Friday, beating Hubbard in three sets 25-17, 25-14, 25-15.
Audrey Grant had a big game with 10 kills, 5 digs and 3 blocks as well as Kamryn Brown who had 6 kills, 5 digs and 2 aces.
Bailee William's and had 11 digs and 3 aces and Mason William's had 5 kills and 1 block and Titierra Pyburn had 3 digs and 1 kill.
Audrey Miles had 6 digs and Emma Haden had 4 digs and 2 aces as did Makenzie Black.
"The girls played well picking up most of what was thrown at them and staying consistent throughout the three games including overcoming an 8-14 deficit in the first game," said BG coach Leah Burnett.
The win brings the Lady Lions to an overall record of 4-2.
