Blooming Grove's Lady Lions are off to a remarkable start and are the hottest team in the Golden Circle.
The girls from the Grove stayed perfect by sweeping Italy 25-19, 25-21, 25-10 Tuesday night to improve to 3-0 in a new season with a new coach and a new direction.
Coach Leah Burnett didn't even take the job until about three weeks before the season began, but she has made a tremendous and immediate impact on the BG volleyball program, where suddenly the Lady Lions are making big plays and winning in the clutch.
They battled nearby rival Frost, a 2A volleyball powerhouse, on Friday and erased some big deficits to come back and beat the Lady Polar Bears in five sets to improve to 2-0, and took the momentum from that dramatic win and swept Italy Tuesday.
"I'm really proud of the girls. I hope we can keep it going," Burnett said after the 3-0 start
Sophomore middle hitter Audrey Grant had a great game being a consistent power at the net with eight kills and three blocks and two aces from the service line.
Senior Titierra Pyburn had three kills, junior Kamryn Brown had six service aces and a kill. Senior Libero Audrey Miles had two aces and four digs and senior Bailee Williams had four digs.
"The team played well by staying on top of the game and not easing up," Burnett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.