Blooming Grove's Lady Lions swept Palmer -- 25-23, 25-22 and 25-11 -- Tuesday night to improve to improve to 17-20 overall in a season that showed a ton of improvement under new coach Makayla Good.
The Lady Lions were still in the playoff hunt as they headed into Friday's match vs. Kemp (0-22). They are 5-7 with two district matches left and trail Mildred, Rice and Malakoff, which are in a three-way tie for third with 6-6 records. The top four teams advance to the playoffs and with two matches left there were four teams fighting for the final two playoff berths. First-place Scurry-Rosser (12-0) and Eustace (9-3) have clinched the top two playoff spots.
The Lady Lions split two games with Rice and split with Mildred, but lost their match to Malakoff so the final two playoff spots are still wide open and if BG wins its final two matches, including a finale in Malakoff on Tuesday, the Lady Lions could make the playoffs, depending on what Mildred and Rice do.
The Lady Lions wrap up their regular season with matches on Friday against Kemp (0-22) and Tuesday at Malakoff.
Several players stepped up to beat Palmer Tuesday.
Mason Williams led the way with eight kills 11 digs and seven aces, and Audrey Grant had a big match with seven kills, seven digs and three aces.
Kamryn Brown handed out 11 assists, and came through with three kills and four digs. Millie Giron had seven assists and two digs and Brooke McGraw had two kills, two blocks and one ace for BG.
