Blooming Grove's Lady Lions kept rolling Tuesday night, beating Buffalo in four sets, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15, 29-27.
"The girls played really and never lost focus, "Blooming Grove coach Leah Burnett said. "They dug some holes for themselves but came out on top in a fourth game squeaker. We made a lot smart plays that helped us get some key advantages.
"Audrey Grant had a good game with 8 kills, 4 aces and 2 blocks and Bailee William's had 6 digs and some great placement serves that helped get us ahead as well as 2 aces. Mason William's had 4 kills and 2 blocks and Emma Haden had 2 aces and a kill. I'm very proud of them for keeping their focus and not giving up.''
