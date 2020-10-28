Blooming Grove's Lady Lions volleyball team put the final touches on a strong season, beating Kemp Tuesday night in four sets, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, and 26-24.
The regular season ended Friday for every team in the Golden Circle except Corsicana, but Blooming Grove played Tuesday to make up an earlier match with Kemp that was cancelled.
The Lady Lions made giant strides this season under new coach Leah Burnett, who brought a lot of fire and expertise to the volleyball court, and her young team finished strong, winning the final two matches of the season with an impressive win over powerhouse Malakoff, which is headed for the playoffs on Friday, and a matter-of-fact victory over Kemp.
"It wasn't our best play, but we took care of business and were able to finish the season with an overall record of 9-12 and a district record of 4-10," Burnett said.
Not only were the numbers were better this season, especially in non-district play, where the Lady Lions went 5-2, but the play on the court improved dramatically and the BG girls battled in some close losses. They not only won more matches, but they gained confidence, which is the biggest victory for young, growing programs.
Several girls stepped up again in Blooming Grove's final match.
Audrey Grant, who has led the Lady Lions at the net all year, finished strong, slamming home a team-high 18 kills while scrambling for an impressive 28 digs. Grant also had a pair of aces from the service line.
Mason Williams, another emerging star for the Lady Lions, had a strong match and finished with 13 kills. Kamryn Brown, who has been a consistent force this season, had a terrific all-around performance and finished with six kills and 18 set-kills to go along with 17 digs on defense and two aces.
Emma Haden had a big night, scrambling for 22 digs and assisting on 18 set-kills to go along with five big kills.
Audrey Miles led the defense with a whopping 40 digs, and she also was a force at the net, scoring on three kills, and Makenzie Black came through with five kills and 11 digs to help the BG girls finish strong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.