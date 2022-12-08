Blooming Grove's Lady Lion volleyball team made huge strides in 2022 under new coach George Hamilton and came within one win of reaching the playoffs and six Lady Lions earned District 18-3A postseason honors.
Audrey Grant, a senior, stepped and led the team at the net and was named to the 18-3A, All-District First-Team and Mason Williams, a power-hitting senior, earned Second-Team honors.
Four players were named to the Honorable Mention list: Ava Eldridge, a junior, Brooke McGraw, a sophomore, Aylssa Stout freshman Isabelle Bland all made the HM list.
Grant, Eldridge, Stout, Brooke McGraw, Bland, Josie Hannah, Janey McGraw and Lauren Wilcoxen made the 18-A All-Academic team
