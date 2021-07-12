Makayla Good just arrived to coach the volleyball team at Blooming Grove.
But she didn't show up alone. She brought state-title experience, knowledge, confidence and a burst of energy as bright as sunshine on a summer day in Texas.
Bump, set, kill!
That's the whole package, so don't be surprised if Good (she recently picked up that name when she got married to the baseball coach at Grandview) doesn't turn the program around. She's got that kind of energy, and that kind of drive.
When she was told Blooming Grove is a softball school, she smiled and said "Maybe we can make it a volleyball school, too. Hopefully, I can get in here and we can start something."
Good was better than good in high school, where she was named to the All-State volleyball team two years in a row and was named the MVP of the Class 4A state tournament as a senior. Now she wants to win in the Grove.
"I'm excited to get in here and start a culture,'' she said. "Hopefully, we can be known in volleyball as well as softball. We have some athletes. I can use my experience and knowledge and hopefully we can build something here. I'm excited."
Good is known as being a winner.
She was the top player on the Decatur volleyball team that won back-to-back state titles when she was a junior and senior there. She went on to make a name for herself playing college volleyball at Texas Women's University before taking a job as the assistant coach at Alvord High School, where her mother, Brandy Mayfield, is the head coach. Her mother was the assistant coach at Decatur when the Lady Bulldogs won Class 4A state titles in 2013 and 14.
"She's learned a lot from her mother," said Blooming Grove Athletic Director Jeremy Gantt. "I know she's young but she comes from a good pedigree. She's great with kids. Kids like to play for her.''
Gantt said he heard nothing but good things about Good, and added that, "Her references said she's got a great rapport with her kids. I think she can do a great job for us."
