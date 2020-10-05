Corsicana's Lady Tiger volleyball team is now 1-1 in district play after losing a tough match against Cleburne on Friday, 19-25, 24-26, 19-25.
Gabby James led the Lady Tigers with 13 kills, 21 digs and six assists, and Lara Bwicheilug did just about everything, handing out 20 assists while slamming home two kills and diving for eight digs.
Madison DePugh had seven kills, two blocks and three digs. Iriadna Sifuentes led the defense with 17 digs and Blair Dunn was a force at the net with five kills. Brinly Burke was also strong at the net and finished with three kills and a block.
