Dawson's Lady Bulldogs earned several All-District volleyball honors, including All-District Academic and All-State Academic honors.
Dawson freshman Riley Dickson was the district's Blocker MVP. Juniors Casey Springer and Brooke Martinez along with sophomore Callie Marberry were named to the All-District First-Team, and seniors Bayleigh Reeder and Emily Nesmith earned Second-Team Honors. Maggie Crawford was named to the Honorable Mention list.
Dawson dominated the All-District Academic team as Springer, Martinez, Reeder, Marberry and Nesmith along with juniors Ashlyn Matthews, Rylee Hawkins and senior Jessi StLedgeder all earned Academic honors.
Nesmith and StLedgeder were named to the THSCA Academic All-State team.
