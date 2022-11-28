Dawson's playoff Lady Bulldogs reaped postseason honors as three players were named to the 14-2A All-District First-Team and two more earned Second-Team honors as five of Dawson's six starters made the All-District team.
Brooke Martinez, Maggie Crawford and Callie Marberry were slam-dunk choices for the 14-2A First-Team and Ashlyn Matthews and Tamia Valenzuela made the Second-Team.
Kaylee Payne, Laura Ruiz and Jady Miller were named to the 14-2A Honorable Mention list as eight Lady Bulldogs landed somewhere on the All-District team.
Martinez, Marberry, Crawford, Matthews, Valenzuela, Payne, Ruiz and Miller were named to the 14-2A All-Academic team along with teammates Paris Sanchez and Rylee Hawkins.
