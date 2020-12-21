Dawson's volleyball team had a big year, earning a playoff berth for the first time in years, and eight members of the team earned All-District honors, including Nyah Barron and Alison Vizcarra, who earned superlative awards.
Barron and Vizcarra led the way as Barron was named the 13-2A DII Offensive MVP and Vizcarra was named the league's Libero MVP.
Six Dawson girls were named to the first two teams as Bayleigh Reeder, Emily Nesmith and Brooke Martinez all earned first-team honors. Casey Springer, Hannah Nesmith and Callie Marberry were named to the 13-2A second-team.
Dawson had a long list of players earn All-District and All-State academic honors.
Barron, Viscarra, Hannah Nesmith and Emily Nesmith, Springer, Martinez, Reeder, Marberry, Jaedyn Stapleton and Maggie Crawford made the Academic All-District team.
Four Lady Bulldogs earn All-State academic honors.
Viscarra was named to the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association's 2A Academic All-State first team, and Stapleton earned THSGCA's Academic All-State second-team honors. Barron and Hannah Nesmith were named to the THSGCA's Honorable Mention list.
