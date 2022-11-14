KERENS -- Once again, the Kerens volleyball team topped off a big season by landing a long list of players on the District 21-2A All-District volleyball team.
The Lady Cats had three players earn superlatives and four players named to the first- and second teams when the All-District team was announced.
Elaysia Morgan, who has had an incredible career at Kerens, once again led the way and was named the District 21-2A MVP Hitter. It was her fourth season in a row to earn superlative honors.
Olivia Holt was named the district's Utility Player of the Year and Blair Blue was named the MVP setter in 21.
Kerens also had two players named to the All-District First-Team as Rylee Spivey and Tiani Hall earned the top-team honors, finishing big seasons on the court with first-team honors.
Two Lady Cats -- Madison Brumit and Raygan Brooks -- were named to the Second-team and Ella Engel, Kaylin May and Gracelynn Foreman were named to the Honorable Mention list.
