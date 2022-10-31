It has been a big volleyball season in the Golden Circle, and the proof will be on the court Tuesday night when five teams of the eight teams from the GC open the playoffs. There were almost six of eight. Blooming Grove just missed going to the 3A playoffs.
Mildred, Frost, Kerens, Dawson and Hubbard all made the playoffs, and open their bi-district round of play on Tuesday.
Bi-District Schedule
Tuesday
No. 1 Frost plays No. 4 Axtell at 6 p.m. at Navarro in the 2A bi-district round
No. 3 Mildred plays No. 2 West at 6 p.m. at Ennis High School in the 3A bi-district round
No. 3 Kerens plays No. 2 Iola at Buffalo High School in the 2A bi-district round
No. 3 Dawson plays No. 2 Rio Vista at 6 p.m. at Hillsboro High School in 2A bi-district round
No. 2 Hubbard plays No. 3 Italy at 6 p.m. at Hubbard High School in 2A bi-district round
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.