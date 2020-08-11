If you like drama you're going to love the Frost Lady Polar Bears, who battled back to beat Avalon in five sets Tuesday night in their season opener to get a well-deserved win for first-year coach Priscilla Solis.
It was the first high school competition of any kind at Frosts since March when the UIL canceled high school sports in Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They know how to win at Frost, where the Lady Polar Bears have been to the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons under legendary coach Elaine Woods, who turned the program into one of the best in the Golden Circle.
Solis takes over a team that has high expectations, and proved right away that there's as much heart as there is talent on the court.
The Lady Bears had to rally after falling behind 2-1 to Avalon, which fell to the Lady Bears 25-11 in the first set and then won a tense thriller 28-26 in the second set and then took the edge with a 25-22 win in the third set.
But the Frost girls fought back and won the next two sets, 25-22 and 15-13 to nail down the victory with a dramatic finish.
"We battled back and won it," Solis said.
Frost was led by Kyra Cerda, who had 12 kills and landed two aces from the service line, and Lexi Banks, who had five kills and five aces.
Emily De La Hoya had a big night with two kills, two aces and 14 assists, and Madeline Lee came through with two kills, three aces and 11 assists. Bailee Fuller had two kills and two aces.
