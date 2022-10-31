FROST -- It's time for the high school volleyball playoffs.
And that means it's Frost time.
You could set your calendar by the Lady Polar Bears, who are making their 11th playoff appearance in a row this week when they open the Class 2A playoffs against Axtell at Navarro's SEC at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the bi-district round.
It also means it's time to "Dawg 'Em Out!"
That's the mantra for the 2022 Lady Polar Bears, who feed off that chant during home games when the Frost football players, who sit together in force, shout the words to encourage the team.
These kids don't need much encouragement. They feed off each other and feed off Frost's tradition.
"We watched the Jae Moore-Hillary Schwartz teams growing up," said Lexi Banks, one of seven seniors who have been playing together for just about forever. "We've always watched Frost volleyball."
They know those Moore-Schwartz teams from a decade ago set the standard to live up to at Frost, where coach Elaine Woods has become a legend, teaching hard work and excellence for more than a dozen years.
Woods likes this year's team, and why not? They won their 25th game of the year Saturday, beating Rio Vista 3-1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22) in Hillsboro to break a first-place tie in the district race and claim the top seed going into the playoffs.
They will be close to home at Navarro to start what the hope will be a strong playoff run.
How strong?
"If these girls play the way I know they can play, they can get to the Regional Tournament," Woods said. "Most of them have been playing together for so long.
"They were together in third grade playing Little Diggers volleyball," she said. "They know each other so well they don't even have to talk on the court. That group of seniors has been playing here for four years (and since Little Diggers). They can read each other. And they can read the defense and they can read the holes, read the blocks and spot the serves."
Banks said: "We don't have to look for each other. We know where everybody is and what they're going to do. We have played together so long. We know what the play is before we make it."
There's more.
"We've formed a strong bond," Ellas Roughton, a senior, said. "We all know each other so well."
It has been a long run.
"But we don't want it to end," said senior Reese Geary.
Banks added: "We're fighters. Anybody who plays us is going to have to fight hard till the end."
That's a quality Woods loves about this team.
"They're resilient,' she said. "The difference with these girls is they can get down in a set, five, six, seven points and come back. They don't feel like they have to do it all at once, and they will fight to the last whistle.
"They don't get down (mentally). They will find a way to win and fight back. They're not quitters. hey will read the game and come back."
That mentality comes from Woods, whose teams win every year regardless of the talent.
"They know what my expectations are," she said. "And I don't lower my expectations because they're having a bad day. We have drills at practice where they are exhausted afterward.
"I push them hard in practice, but I really don't think they mind," she said. "Too many of them walk out of practice with a smile on their faces. They know I care."
It all pays off on the court.
The Frost girls have had an amazing season, combining for 1,057 kills, 126 blocks, 307 aces and 1,883 digs. It's a team dream -- consider this: Six different players have nailed at least 100 kills this season.
But it's more than numbers, it's the way they play the game.
"We know what we have and we know how to support each other," senior Madeline Lee said.
That's what the Frost girls bring into the playoffs -- all that and more.
And then if you want to see these kids really get pumped up, just shout the magic words:
"Dawg 'Em Out!"
"Yeah, that's it," Roughton said. "Put that in the story."
Just did.
