GC Volleyball: Frost clinches district title with sweep over Gholson
- By Mike Phillips Daily Sun
-
-
Frost's Lady Polar Bears wrap up their regular season Tuesday night against Milford after clinching the district title with a sweep (25-4, 25-10, 25-15) over Gholston on the road.
Frost is 12-1 in district and 24-6 for the season. The Lady Bears open the 2A playoffs next week.
Everyone got into the act at Gholson, and expect the same at Frost Tuesday night as they celebrate a remarkable season.
Karlee Anderson (2 digs), Emily De La Hoya (2 digs), Madeline Lee (2 aces, 1 kill, 7 assists), Bailee Fuller (8 aces, 5 assists), Madi Putman (3 aces, 4 kills), Payton Hollingsworth (1 ace, 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig), Kyra Cerda (4 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Madison Curl (3 aces, 1 kill), Lexi Banks (5 aces, 8 kills), and Taylor Souder (2 kills) all led Frost Friday.
Player stats:
Karlee Anderson - 2 digs
Emily De La Hoya - 2 digs
Madeline Lee - 2 aces, 1 kill, 7 assists
Bailee Fuller - 8 aces, 5 assists
Madi Putman - 3 aces, 4 kills
Payton Hollingsworth - 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig
Kyra Cerda - 4 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 2 digs
Madison Curl - 3 aces, 1 kill
Lexi Banks - 5 aces, 8 kills
Taylor Souder - 2 kills
