The Frost Lady Polar Bears

The Frost Lady Polar Bears clinch district title with win in Gholston, play at home Tuesday in regular season finale.
Frost's Lady Polar Bears wrap up their regular season Tuesday night against Milford after clinching the district title with a sweep (25-4, 25-10, 25-15) over Gholston on the road.
Frost is 12-1  in district and 24-6 for the season. The Lady Bears open the 2A playoffs next week.
Everyone got into the act at Gholson, and expect the same at Frost Tuesday night as they celebrate a remarkable season.
Karlee Anderson (2 digs), Emily De La Hoya (2 digs), Madeline Lee (2 aces, 1 kill, 7 assists), Bailee Fuller (8 aces, 5 assists), Madi Putman (3 aces, 4 kills), Payton Hollingsworth (1 ace, 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig), Kyra Cerda (4 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Madison Curl (3 aces, 1 kill), Lexi Banks (5 aces, 8 kills), and Taylor Souder (2 kills) all led Frost Friday.
 
 
 
 
