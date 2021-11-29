The Frost Lady Polar Bears

Courtesy photo

The Frost Lady Polar Bears dominated the District 13-2A All-District Volleyball Team on the court and academically as well.

Frost's Lady Polar Bears had an amazing season, winning 26 matches, capturing the District 13-2A title, and marching to the Regional Quarterfinals. It's no surprise the Lady Polar Bears dominated the All-District selections

Kyra Cerda was named the district Co-MVP after putting up impressive numbers throughout the season -- on and off the court as she also was named to the All-District Academic Team and the THSCA All-State Academic Team.

Cerda, a multi-sport senior, led Frost with 298 kills, 233 digs, 82 aces, 45 assists, 31 blocks, and 419 serve-receives.

Frost junior Lexi Banks was named the district Defensive Player of the Year. Banks finished the season with 237 digs and 279 kills to go along with 60 aces, 31 blocks, 25 assists and 348 serve receives.

Madeline Lee, a junior, was the District 13-2A Co-Setter of the Year after setting up 476 assists to go along with 238 digs, 68 aces and 49 kills.

Emily De La Hoya, Madi Putman, Bailee Fuller and Payton Hollingsworth were all named to the All-District First-Team.

Hollingsworth, a junior who made countless hustle plays to keep the ball alive, had 248 serve receives and came through with 172 digs, 91 kills and 39 aces.
 
Putman, a senior who only played the back row when she served, had 108 kills, seven blocks and 83 aces and 83 digs.
 
De La Hoya, a senior, finished with 127 digs, 35 aces and 24 kills, and Fuller, a junior, setter who didn’t start playing until after district started due to an ankle injury the day before practices started in August, still made the First-Team after handing out 161 assists to go along with 76 digs, 31 aces and 10 kills.
 
Karlee Anderson was named to the Second-Team and Madison Curl, Ella Roughton and Taylor Souder were all named to the Honorable Mention list.
 
Cerda, Madison Curl, Emily De La Hoya, Madi Putman were all named to the THSCA All-State Academic Team, and Cerda, Curl, De La Hoya, Putman, Banks, Fuller, Hollingsworth, Lee, Roughton and Anderson all made the Academic All-District Team.
 
 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you