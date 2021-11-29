Frost's Lady Polar Bears had an amazing season, winning 26 matches, capturing the District 13-2A title, and marching to the Regional Quarterfinals. It's no surprise the Lady Polar Bears dominated the All-District selections
Kyra Cerda was named the district Co-MVP after putting up impressive numbers throughout the season -- on and off the court as she also was named to the All-District Academic Team and the THSCA All-State Academic Team.
Cerda, a multi-sport senior, led Frost with 298 kills, 233 digs, 82 aces, 45 assists, 31 blocks, and 419 serve-receives.
Frost junior Lexi Banks was named the district Defensive Player of the Year. Banks finished the season with 237 digs and 279 kills to go along with 60 aces, 31 blocks, 25 assists and 348 serve receives.
Madeline Lee, a junior, was the District 13-2A Co-Setter of the Year after setting up 476 assists to go along with 238 digs, 68 aces and 49 kills.
Emily De La Hoya, Madi Putman, Bailee Fuller and Payton Hollingsworth were all named to the All-District First-Team.
