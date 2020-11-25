Frost's Lady Polar Bears had another big season on the volleyball court, earning the top 2A seed in the district and earning their ninth consecutive playoff berth.
So it's no surprise that the Frost kids piled up post-season honors when the All-District team was announced.
Kyra Cerda won the Outstanding Blocker award and Bailee Fuller was named the Co-Newcomer of the Year.
Cerda, a junior, had 121 kills, 42 aces, 25 blocks and 47 digs to lead Frost all season. Fuller, a sophomore, had 50 aces, 159 assists, 42 digs and two blocks and just got better and better.
Three Frost players were named to the first team as Lexi Banks, Emily DeLaHoya and Madeline Lee were all-First-team players.
Banks, a sophomore, had 100 kills, 49 digs, 26 aces and 10 blocks and was a force at the net all year long. Lee, a sophomore, led the team in assists, handing out 172 to set Frost up every night. She also 46 kills, 37 aces, and 29 digs.
Frost's Mandy Whitley, Jaden Jenkins and Payton Hollingsworth were all named to the All-District Second-team, and Ella Roughton and Maddie Putman were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Ten Lady Bears were named to the All-Academic team
Cerda, Lee, Fuller, Banks, DeLaHoya, Whitley, Jenkins, Roughton, Putman and Julie Robinson all earned All-Academic honors.
