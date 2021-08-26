Frost's Lady Polar Bears and the Kerens LadyCats, two of the top volleyball teams in the Golden Circle met in another classic non-district showdown Tuesday.
The Lady Bears emerged with a hard-fought three-set victory, downing Kerens 25-22, 25-11 and 32-30 in a long and tense third set.
Kyra Cerda led Frost with 13 kills and five aces and kills to go along with four aces and Lexi Banks also was strong at the net and finished with ninekills to go along with four aces.
Setter Madeline Lee led the way with 23 assists and played solid defense to finish with two digs and Madi Putman had a big night from the service line with seven aces to go along with two kills.
Payton Hollingsworth led the defense with six digs and also had two kills and Taylor Souder had a pair of aces and a kill for Frost.
Elaysia Morgan led Kerens with nine kills against a tough Frost front and Kenadee Lynch had a big night with four kills and six assists. Blair Blue handed out nine assists for Kerens, and Mackenzie Bancroft had four kills.
