Frost's Lady Polar Bears beat Golden Circle rival Dawson in four sets Tuesday night in the District 13-2A opener.
The Lady Bears jumped out to 25-21 and 25-8 wins in the first two sets before Dawson came back to win the third set 25-18, and then Frost put the match away with a 25-22 win in the fourth set.
Kyra Cerda led Frost with eight kills, three blocks, seven digs and three aces, and Lexi Banks had a big night with seven kills, two blocks, six digs and two aces.
Frost also had big nights from Madeline Lee, who handed out 25 assists while slamming home three kills and nailing three aces, and Bailee Fuller, who handed out 21 assists while diving for nine digs to lead the defense. Fuller also led Frost at the service line with 21 serves, including a team-high six aces. Payton Hollingsworth came up big at the net slamming home five kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.