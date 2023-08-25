Frost's Lady Polar Bears are off to a fast start in the Kerens Volleyball Tournament where they went 2-1 Thursday in the opening round of pool play.
Frost swept the Lone Oak JV (25-15, 25-15), battled Kemp in a close match (25-19, 21-25, 13-15) and defeated Kerens (25-21, 19-25, 15-10).
Mackenzie Lee had a huge day with 4 aces, 7 kills, 1 block, 29 assists and 20 digs and Brynna Banks (1 ace, 23 kills, 1 assist, 19 digs), Mayson Souder (1 ace, 7 kills, 11 assists, 6 digs) and Taylor Souder (2 aces, 12 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs) all came up big as well as Marissa Martinez (3 aces, 4 kills, 1 assist, 16 digs), Karlee Anderson (3 aces, 4 assists and 5 digs), Chloe Fuller (2 aces, 2 kills, 7 assists, 23 digs), Averyn Surovik (6 kills, 1 dig), Heidee Hearn (1 ace, 1 assist, 10 digs) and Kascie Shifflett (1 kill) all played well.
