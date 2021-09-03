GC Volleyball: Frost girls are Golden Circle's hottest team
- By Mike Phillips Daily Sun
-
-
Frost's Lady Polar Bears are the hottest volleyball team in the Golden Circle, and show no signs of slowing down.
The Lady Bears have won tournament Silver Bracket titles in Palestine and in Kerens over the past two weekends, and kept rolling Tuesday with an impressive four set victory over Valley Mills, taking care of business, 26-24, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18.
Madeline Lee, who is having a tremendous season as the Frost setter, handed out 29 assists Tuesday go along with four aces and two kills, and a whopping 14 digs while Kyra Cerda dominated the net with 11 kills and pulled out 13 digs on defense to go along with four aces.
Payton Hollingsworth had a strong match, nailing eight kills and diving for seven digs to go along with three aces, and Lexi Banks was a force, driving home nine kills while picking up seven digs and three aces.
Taylor Souder kills and three aces, Ella Roughton had an ace and three digs, Karlee Anderson had a kill and nine digs and Emily De la Hoya had five digs and a kill.
