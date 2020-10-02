Frost's Lady Polar Bears headed into the second half of the district race Friday night with a 6-1 record and a strong statement about heading back to the playoffs.
The Lady Bears' only loss was to state power Abbott as they came together and finished the first half as the top 2A team in the district that includes 1A and 2A teams.
Frost wrapped up the first half Tuesday with a sweep over Milford, winning easily 25-12, 25-16, 25-12.
Kyra Cerda led the way with 13 kills at the net and a strong night at the service line, where she nailed 18 serves, including four aces.
Lexi Banks slammed home 10 kills and scrambled for seven digs, and Bailee Fuller had three kills and came up with 40 assists in the three set match. Madeline Lee had 26 assists and had a strong service game, nailing down four aces. Emily De La Hoya had two kills for Frost.
