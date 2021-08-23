featured
GC Volleyball: Frost has big weekend
- From Staff Reports
The Frost Lady Polar Bears volleyball team had a huge weekend in Palestine, where the varsity and junior varsity teams won titles in the Palestine Westwood Tournament.
Elaine Woods' varsity girls took home first-place in the Silver bracket and the Frost junior varsity girls won the JV Tournament title.
The varsity Lady Polar Bears played Westwood, Rusk, Lovelady, and Oakwood and are now 4-4 for the season.
Frost has been led this year by .
Kyra Cerda leads the team in kills with 60 and digs with 61. Lexi Banks has 43 kills. Madeline Lee leads Frost with 103 assists and Madi Putman leads the team in aces with 16.
