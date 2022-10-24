The Frost Lady Polar Bears wrap up the regular season this week with a season finale game against Italy on Tuesday night, and they looked sharp Friday, sweeping Itasca (25-6, 25-19, 25-20) to improve to 24-15.
Madeline Lee led the way with six kills, 10 assists, two aces and a whopping 19 digs, and Bailee Fuller had a strong game, nailing three kills to go along with 14 assists, seven digs and four aces.
Lexi Banks had five kills, six digs and two aces, Makenzie Lee finished with six kills, an ace and a dig, Marissa Martinez had one kill and two digs, and Brynna Banks had five kills, a block and two assists.
Marissa Payton Hollingsworth had nine digs, an ace and a kill, Aliza Beth Adams (2 digs), Taylor Stouder (1 dig), Karlee Anderson (2 digs) and Ella Roughton (1 dig) all chipped in to help lead Frost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.