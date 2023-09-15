FROST -- You knew these kids and this coach and this program would heat up. After all, Frost's Lady Bear volleyball program has been a force for the past 10 seasons.
Elaine Woods knew it, too.
Frost's legendary volleyball coach knew it was just a matter of time for her kids to step up and start winning.
Ironically, Frost's recent three-game winning streak came against some good teams, which makes the winning streak that much sweeter.
After struggling earlier in the season, Frost has starting putting it together (just as expected) and beat Blooming Grove, Abbott and Penelope over the last week with some impressive play and even more impressive results.
The Lady Polar Bears defeated Blooming Grove 3-0 on Sept. 5, came back three days later to knock off always-tough Abbott last Friday and swept Penelope 3-0 (25-16, 25-13 and 25-13) on Tuesday.
Mackenzie Lee (7 aces, 5 kills, 11 assists, 5 digs) and Brynna Banks (4 aces, 8 kills, 4 blocks, 3 assists, 3 digs) led the way against Penelope and Marissa Martinez (3 aces, 4 kills, 5 digs) and Mayson Souder (1 ace, 4 kills, 1 block, 3 assists), Karlee Anderson (3 aces, 7 assists, 3 digs) and Chloe Fuller (1 block, 2 assists, 3 digs) all came through in the win over Penelope.
The biggest victory of the week came against a familiar rival when the Lady Polar Bears traveled to Abbott, where they won the back-and-forth match with a 15-9 victory in the fifth set, coming home with a 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 14-25, 15-9 win that might just turn the season around.
Banks had a big night at the net with 8 kills and five blocks and a huge night on defense with 14 digs while Lee handed out a dozen assists to go along with seven digs, three blocks and a kill to lead the way for the Lady Bears and Martinez had a big night on defense with 14 digs to go along with an ace and a kill.
Taylor Souder led the way at the net with 11 kills and a block to go along with four digs and combined with Mayson Souder to nail 14 kills. Mayson (3 kills, 6 assists and 6 digs) had a good all around game as well.
Chloe Fuller (14 digs 1 ace, 1 kill) and Heidee Hearn, who had two aces and nine digs, both had huge performances on defense, combining to save 23 digs. Averyn Surovik (3 kills) and Kascie Shifflett (2 kills, 1 assist) came up big on a night when it took the village to win the tough match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.