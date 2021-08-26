The Frost Lady Polar Bears are rolling.
They won the Silver bracket of the Palestine Westwood Tournament last weekend, defeated Kerens Tuesday in a battle between two of the top volleyball teams in the Golden Circle, and opened the Kerens Tournament on Thursday by sweeping Kemp (25-20, 25-10) and edging Overton in three sets (25-23, 14-25, 17-15) before losing a close match to Kerens 25-17, 14-25, 8-15 in pool play.
Frost was led in the three matches Thursday by Kyra Cerda (21 kills, 6 aces, 4 blocks, 18 digs), Lexi Banks (15 kills, 1 block, 8 digs), Madeline Lee (40 assists, 5 aces, 2 kills, 13 digs) and Taylor Souder - 7 kills, 7 aces, 7 digs), Payton Hollingsworth (5 kills, 16 digs), Emily De la Hoya ( 8 digs, 2 aces) and Madi Putman (5 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs).
Tuesday's match
Frost edges Kerens in battle between two of the top teams in the Golden Circle Tuesday.
The Lady Polar Bears and the Kerens LadyCats, two of the top volleyball teams in the Golden Circle met in another classic non-district showdown Tuesday and the Lady Bears emerged with a hard-fought three-set victory, downing Kerens 25-22, 25-11 and 32-30 in a long and tense third set.
Cerda led Frost with 13 kills and five aces and kills to go along with four aces and Banks also was strong at the net and finished with nine kills to go along with four aces.
Setter Lee led the way with 23 assists and played solid defense to finish with two digs and Putman had a big night from the service line with seven aces to go along with two kills.
Hollingsworth led the defense with six digs and also had two kills and Souder had a pair of aces and a kill for Frost.
Elaysia Morgan led Kerens with nine kills against a tough Frost front and Kenadee Lynch had a big night with four kills and six assists. Blair Blue handed out nine assists for Kerens, and Mackenzie Bancroft had four kills.
Both Kerens and Frost are playing well and might end up playing again for the Kerens title on Saturday.
