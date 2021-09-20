Frost is off to a 3-0 record in the district race, and the Lady Polar Bears have swept all three matches without losing a set.
They won their third match in a row Friday at Penelope, where Elaine Woods' team stayed hot with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-8 victory. It was Frost's 15th win of the season.
Kyra Cerda led the way at the net with nine kills and she also had four digs and an ace, and Taylor Souder came up big with seven kills and four digs while Lexi Banks had another strong all-around night with seven digs, four aces and three kills.
Madeline Lee handed out 17 assists and hustled on defense to save eight digs to go along with an ace at the service line. Payton Hollingsworth, who has been playing outstanding defense, came up with six digs and a kill and Emily De la Hoya had four digs. Madi Putman had three digs, two kills and an ace and Karlee Anderson had three kills and an ace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.