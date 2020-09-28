The Frost Lady Polar Bears just keeps rolling in the district race, sweeping Gholson Friday. They won easily 25-7,25-5, 25-16, allowing just 28 points for the entire match.
Lexi Banks had a big night, drilling seven kills and nailing six aces while saving a pair of digs in the quick match, and Kyra Cerda had another strong performance, slamming home seven kills while picking up a pair of digs and a pair of aces.
Bailee Fuller set the Lady Bears up all night and finished the three-set match with 29 assists. She also led Frost at the service line, nailing 18 serves, including six aces, and she picked up two digs on defense.
Madeline Lee handed out 17 assists and slammed home six kills to go along with a three-ace night, and Emily De La Hoya had a strong match and finished with two kills and three aces.
Frost is now 5-1 in the district race and finishes the first half of the district race with a match against Milford on Tuesday.
