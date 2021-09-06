The biggest news in Golden Circle volleyball this weekend was simple: Frost didn't win another tournament title.
But that's only because the Frost girls didn't play in a tournament.
Frost's Lady Polar Bears, who had won titles in Palestine and in Kerens the previous two weekends, took a break from tournaments and played just one match -- Friday against Itasca.
And it took the Frost girls just three sets to win again and get to the Polar Bears' football home opener.
Elaine Woods' girls took care of Itasca 25-4, 25-15, 25-15, allowing just 34 points in three sets as they just kept rolling.
Everyone contributed Friday as Karlee Anderson (3 aces, 2 digs), Emily De la Hoya: 1 ace, 1 dig), Madeline Lee ( 8 aces, 15 assists, 7 digs), Madi Putman: 1 assist, 2 digs), Payton Hollingsworth (2 aces, 1 kill), Kyra Cerda (3 aces, 8 kills, 2 assists), Madison Curl (1 ace, 2 assists, 1 dig), Ella Roughton (1 assist, 2 digs), Lexi Banks (2 aces, 9 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist) and Taylor Souder (3 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs) kept the Frost train on the track with an impressive victory.
