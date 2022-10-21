Frost's Lady Polar Bears lost a heartbreaker Tuesday at Rio Vista, where the Lady Eagles edged Frost in four sets (25-20, 13-25, 24-26, 24-26) winning the final two sets in back-to-back 26-24 nailbiters.
This was Frost's first loss in district. The Lady Polar Bears had already clinched a spot in the playoffs and entered Friday with 23 wins and two games remaining on the schedule.
Madeline Lee (2 aces, 2 kills, 10 assists, 16 digs), Lexi Banks (2 aces, 8 kills, 4 blocks, 8 digs) and Bailee Fuller (4 aces, 5 kills, 20 assists, 17 digs) led the way for Frost along with Mackenzie Lee (10 kills, 3 digs), Payton Hollingsworth (6 kills, 1 block, 4 digs), Brynna Banks (1 ace, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs), Ella Roughton (8 digs), Marissa Martinez (1 ace, 7 digs) and Karlee Anderson (3 digs).
