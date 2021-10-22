Frost's Lady Polar Bears saw their winning streak snapped Tuesday in a tough five-set loss to Abbott , 19-25. 25-12, 25-22, 23-25 and 14-16.
The Lady Bears are now 11-1 in district and 23-6 for the season and had won 22 of their last 23 matches. The Lady Bears are still in first place in the District 23-2A race. They played Gholson Friday and wrap up their season Tuesday at home against Milford.
Everyone on the Frost court battled throughout the match.
Frost was led by Lexi Banks and Kyra Cerda. Banks scrambled for a team-leading 27 digs to go along with 12 kills, four blocks, two assists and an ace, and Cerda came through with 26 digs, 11 kills, six blocks and four assists.
Karlee Anderson had 100 percent serving and came up with seven digs and two assists. Emily De La Hoya had 15 digs and two kills, Madeline Lee handed out 14 assists to go along with 15 digs, five kills and two aces.
Bailee Fuller led the Lady Bears with 18 assists and also had 14 digs, two kills and ace and Madi Putman had eight kills and eight digs while nailing three aces and handing out a pair of assists.
Peyton Hollingsworth had nine digs, four kills an ace and Taylor Souder had seven digs and four kills.
