GC Volleyball: Frost opens district with sweep over Dawson on Homecoming night
- By Mike Phillips Daily Sun
Frost's Lady Polar Bears, the hottest volleyball team in the Golden Circle, took a few minutes off on a busy Homecoming celebration Friday, and opened the district race by sweeping Dawson to win their 14th match of the season.
The Lady Bears have now won 12 of their last 13 matches after winning the district opener at home Friday on a maddening day for the kids, who had to lead cheers at the pep rally and also participate in the Homecoming ceremonies.
"It was crazy," said Frost volleyball coach Elaine Woods, who had two of her players -- Kyra Cerda and Madi Putman -- on the Homecoming Court, and other players involved with the week-long activities. Cerda was named the "Football Sweetheart" during the ceremony Friday night.
The Frost kids had to be at the pep rally at 3:30 p.m., the volleyball game at 4 p.m. and had change clothes again to be ready for the 7 p.m. football game and Homecoming Ceremony.
Woods had to call a timeout during the first set against Dawson just to get her players' attention.
"It was 15-16 in the first set and we were struggling," Woods said. "I never look for excuses but I called a timeout and told them, 'You have been focused on the pep rally and Homecoming all week. Now you have to focus on volleyball. You've got to step it up!' "
They did.
The Lady Bears came back and won the first set 25-16 with a 10-point run that lifted everyone on the team. Frost won the final two sets, 25-14 and 25-11 and then raced off to get ready for Homecoming night.
Lexi Banks led Frost at the net with 12 kills and a block and also came through with four aces and nine digs, and Cerda was a force at the net with 10 kills to go along with three assists, three digs and an ace, and Putman had two aces, a kill and an assist.
Payton Hollingsworth was the Queen of the match as she flew all over the court to lead Frost's defense with 14 digs to go along with five kills and three aces.
"Payton Hollingsworth had a phenomenal game," Woods said. "She was getting to balls and making digs on plays that most players would never get to."
Frost had players step up all over the court.
Madeline Lee had a monster match as the frost setter handed out 21 assists and scrambled for eight digs while Karlee Anderson had nine digs to bolster the defense.
Taylor Souder ( ace, 3 kills, 4 digs), Madison Curl (1 assist, 1 dig) and Emily De la Hoya (2 digs) all came up with big plays for Frost.
