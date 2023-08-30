Frost's Lady Polar Bears traveled to Wortham last night Tuesday to face Wortham's powerhouse team, one of the top 2A volleyball teams in the area year-in-and-year out.
Wortham won the match 25-21, 25-22, 25-13.
But Frost, which reaches the playoffs every year, plays tough competition against non-district teams to prepare for district and for the playoffs.
"We played well," said Frost Coach Elaine Woods, who will get the most from the tough match. Several Frost players had strong performances against a talented Wortham team.
Mackenzie Lee handed out 11 assists and had five digs, four aces and a kill in an impressive all-around performance and Heidee Hearn led Frost on defense with 10 digs and an ace.
Brynna Banks came through with six kills, eight digs, and a block, Mayson Souder had four kills, four digs, two assists and an ace, and Taylor Souder was solid at the net, nailing five kills and a block.
Chloe Fuller had a big game on defense with seven digs to go along with an ace and a kill, Marissa Martinez had four digs, three assists, two kills, and a block and Karlee Anderson handed out three assists.
