Frost's Lady Polar Bears ran into first-place Abbott, which is unbeaten in the district race, and played well in a four-set loss,15-25,25-20,21-25, 21-25 on Tuesday.
It was the first district loss for the Lady Bears, who are now 4-1 in district. They have two more district matches to play to complete the first half of district play, including Friday's match against Gholson.
Kyra Cerda led the way against Abbott with six kills, four blocks and five digs, and Lexi Banks came through with four kills, two blocks and seven digs for Frost.
Bailee Fuller had 28 assists, seven digs and Madeline Lee had 16 assists and six digs for Frost. The Lady Bears play Gholson Friday.
