Frost's Lady Polar Bears will officially wrap up the regular season Friday night and head for the playoffs next week. They clinched the top 2A seed in their district two weeks ago, but they haven't slowed down.
That was evident Monday night when they swept Gholson in three one-sided sets. Frost held Gholson to a total of 27 points for the match, winning decisively, 25-7, 25-13 and 25-7 to improve to 11-2 in the district race.
Frost scored on only 11 kills and did most of the damage without a volley as the Lady Bears hammered home serve after serve, and scored on 27 aces.
Bailee Fuller led the way with 21 serves, including nine aces, and Kyra Cerda nailed 20 serves and scored on seven aces. Cerda also had two of Frost's 11 kills. Lexi Banks also had two kills. Payton Hollingsworth led Frost at the net with four kills. Madeline Lee, who had three aces, led Frost in assists with six and Fuller had five.
