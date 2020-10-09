The Frost Lady Polar Bears stayed red-hot Tuesday night, winning their eighth match in their last nine by sweeping Aquilla, 25-11, 25-16 and 25-20.
Kyra Cerda had a big night and led the way with 11 kills, four blocks, and three digs, and Madeline Lee was everywhere on the court, slamming home seven kills and saving three digs while handing out a whopping 34 assists.
Bailee Fuller handed out 22 assists and had three digs to go along with a kill, and Lexi Banks and Payton Hollingsworth both had big nights. Banks had with four kills and five digs and Hollingsworth had four kills and three digs. Jaden Jenkins came though and saved five digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.