Frost's Lady Polar Bears swept Dawson Friday, 25-18, 25-12, 25-17, and have now won seven of their last eight matches.
Kyra Cerda and Lexi Banks had 11 kills each to lead Frost at the net, and Cerda added a block and three digs while Banks added two digs to her stat sheet.
Bailee Fuller had 35 assists and nailed 22 serves, including five aces. Madeline Lee also had a big night handing out assists and finished with 33 assists, four kills, 14 serves, including two aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.