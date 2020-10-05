Volleyball stock

Frost's Lady Polar Bears swept Dawson Friday, 25-18, 25-12, 25-17, and have now won seven of their last eight matches.

Kyra Cerda and Lexi Banks had 11 kills each to lead Frost at the net, and Cerda added a block and three digs while Banks added two digs to her stat sheet.

Bailee Fuller had 35 assists and nailed 22 serves, including five aces. Madeline Lee also had a big night handing out assists and finished with 33 assists, four kills, 14 serves, including two aces.

Tags

Recommended for you